Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) versus Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Head to Head Comparison

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Arcosa and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa 3.42% 4.85% 3.06% Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arcosa and Fathom Digital Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 0 8 0 3.00 Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arcosa currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.10%. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.48%. Given Arcosa’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Arcosa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Arcosa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcosa and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa $2.04 billion 1.22 $106.60 million $1.43 36.01 Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Summary

Arcosa beats Fathom Digital Manufacturing on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcosa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects. The Energy Equipment manufactures and sells products for energy-related businesses, including structural wind towers, steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, and storage and distribution containers. The Transportation Products segment covers the manufacture and sale of products for the inland waterway and rail transportation industries, including barges, barge-related products, axles, and couplers. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

