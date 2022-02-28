Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

AAPL stock opened at $164.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.