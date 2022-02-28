AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Price Target Cut to $6.00

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

APPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

APPH opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $355.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.16.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. Equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AppHarvest by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppHarvest (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.