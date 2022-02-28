Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $975,000 in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.90% of NightDragon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 0.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,967,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 125.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,106,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 614,727 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition by 75.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 708,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 305,719 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 27.6% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 610,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAC remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,278. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

