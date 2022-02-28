Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $19.52 Million in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,523,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPLTU. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000.

Get Home Plate Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HPLTU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200. Home Plate Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Plate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Plate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.