Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires Shares of 798,086 Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 798,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 1.80% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 227.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 253,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.8% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 152,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

NASDAQ:TWLV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.72. 92 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,294. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.