Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires Shares of 411,209 CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 411,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.65% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFIV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 377,010 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 850,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 52,977 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 104,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

CFIV remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,150. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

