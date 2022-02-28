Anyswap (ANY) Price Up 13.8% This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $16.74 or 0.00040172 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $312.00 million and $44.78 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00043438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.23 or 0.06765880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.92 or 0.99893441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002930 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

