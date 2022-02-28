Antiample (XAMP) Price Tops $0.0026

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Antiample has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

