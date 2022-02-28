ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $324.38 on Friday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $278.22 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.99 and a 200-day moving average of $365.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

