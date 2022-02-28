Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($77.27) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $66.05 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.