Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($85.80) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.52 ($74.46).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

