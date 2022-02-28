Analyzing Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Comstock Resources and Columbine Valley Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -82.9, meaning that its share price is 8,390% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comstock Resources and Columbine Valley Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 1.03 -$241.73 million ($1.36) -6.00 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Columbine Valley Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -13.06% 34.73% 6.83% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Columbine Valley Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

About Columbine Valley Resources (Get Rating)

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. operates as an energy company. It focuses on acquiring, exploring, developing and producing oil and natural gas properties predominately in the central and western United States. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

