Analysts Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Price Target at $99.86

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.82. 1,528,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,066,010,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.