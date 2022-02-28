Analysts Set Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target at $93.33

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.08. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

