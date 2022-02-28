Analysts Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) PT at $12.00

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,046. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.