Analysts Set NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Target Price at $21.50

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXGN. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NXGN stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,917.92, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $20.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,668,000 after buying an additional 486,441 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,029,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 226,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

