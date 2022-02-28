Analysts Set Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target at $223.00

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several research analysts have commented on KXSCF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXSCF opened at $111.02 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $180.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.16.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.