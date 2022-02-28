Analysts Set Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Target Price at $2,555.00

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,555.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.08) to GBX 2,600 ($35.36) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($48.96) to GBX 2,800 ($38.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.34. 7,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34.
About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.