Analysts Set Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Target Price at $2,555.00

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,555.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.08) to GBX 2,600 ($35.36) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($48.96) to GBX 2,800 ($38.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.34. 7,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.5656 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.