Analysts Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target at $73.00

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPSGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($82.95) to €75.00 ($85.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

DPSGY stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.72. 103,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

