Analysts Set Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Target Price at $40.55

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($53.41) to €48.00 ($54.55) in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bouygues from €44.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($48.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $35.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

