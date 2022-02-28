Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. "

2/23/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/17/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/4/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $17.23. 1,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $318.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

