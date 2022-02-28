Analysts Issue Forecasts for Compugen Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Compugen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Compugen has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $206.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

