Analysts Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. SLR Investment posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLR Investment.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 127,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. 1,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $20.05.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

