Analysts Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $46.60. 3,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,022. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

