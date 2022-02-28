Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.63. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PAA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. 282,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,481. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

