Analysts Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will post $82.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.35 million and the highest is $84.00 million. BGSF posted sales of $69.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $306.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BGSF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $146.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BGSF by 1,624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the second quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

