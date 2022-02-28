Analysts Anticipate W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.47. W. R. Berkley reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $91.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $93.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 49,339 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

