Analysts Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

RTLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

RTLR traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 3.54. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

