Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,218. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Heartland Express by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Heartland Express by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

