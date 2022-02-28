Analysts Anticipate European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) to report sales of $44.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $178.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover European Wax Center.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 154,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,874,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 615,333 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

