Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Purchased by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF comprises 1.1% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 339.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Shares of BLOK traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,968. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.