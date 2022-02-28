AmonD Achieves Market Cap of $920,695.64 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $920,695.64 and approximately $1,366.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.62 or 0.06964428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,144.79 or 1.00111009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

