Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 118,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after buying an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 43,166 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 244,030 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

