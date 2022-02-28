Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

AMGN traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $225.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,358. The company has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

