Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,751. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.28. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,778,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,611,000 after buying an additional 1,566,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after buying an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 205,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 59,604 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

