American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 39.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 50.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 131,640 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of AWK opened at $152.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average is $171.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

