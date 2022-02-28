American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,606,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 345,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 245,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American International Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

