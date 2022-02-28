American International Group Inc. Has $12.65 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,625 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,741,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

