American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Silicon Laboratories worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $19,944,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after acquiring an additional 67,548 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $153.76 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.