Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Shares of AMED opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.98. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Amedisys by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,845,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

