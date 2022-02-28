Amarin (AMRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 2.06. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,236 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Amarin by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

