ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $73.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,411,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 519,404 shares of company stock worth $14,887,607. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ALXO traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,539. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 3.21. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $88.55.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.