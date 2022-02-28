Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of $11.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMR opened at $94.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMR. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 35,762.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 500,898 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

