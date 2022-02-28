Allot Communications (ALLT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Allot Communications (NASDAQ: ALLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/21/2022 – Allot Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

2/17/2022 – Allot Communications was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

2/16/2022 – Allot Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Allot Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $13.00.

ALLT opened at $8.23 on Monday. Allot Communications Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $291.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Get Allot Communications Ltd alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.