Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allbirds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,075,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

