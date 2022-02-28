Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 432,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,422,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

