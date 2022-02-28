Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of BABA opened at $107.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

