Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) to announce $594.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $623.00 million and the lowest is $558.12 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $492.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.