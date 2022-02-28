Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Lessened by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Albemarle by 671.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.14.

ALB stock traded up $6.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.12. 27,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,371. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

